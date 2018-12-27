Re defining consultation – Parks Canada

The following updates have been added to the web consultation page of the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan Similkameen https:// letstalksouthokanagansimilkame en.ca/Okanagan



1. Map – Working boundary of proposed national park reserve updated with clarification on private lands.

2. Map – Regional context updated with clarification on private lands.

3. A PDF copy of the consultation paper added.

4. A Writable PDF copy of survey added.

5. An Infographic – Update on Key Issues: Visitation, Law Enforcement and Property Values added.

6. Map – Proposed national park reserve boundary overlap with Agriculture Land Reserve added.

7. Map – Proposed national park reserve boundary overlap with provincial Wildlife Management Regions added.

8. An Inset Map of Fairview- Cawston Private Land Parcels added.

9. An Inset Map of Spotted Lake Private Land Parcels added.

10. A kml file of the proposed working national park boundary available for download.

11. A geomark link of the proposed working national park boundary for download.

*NOTE* – there have been problems with the website recognizing some postal codes. This issue has been fixed, so please try the site again if you were previously having issues.

More information on the proposed national park reserve can be found:

