Garbage and Recycling – Christmas time

in Oliver

Christmas Tree Drop Off & Garbage/Recycling Collection

The Town of Oliver will be offering a Christmas Tree Drop-Off, sponsored by EZ Bins. A pink EZ Bin will be located on Station Street just north of Bank Avenue on the east boulevard. Residents can drop their natural trees, free of decorations and tinsel, until Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Alternatively, residents can take their natural tree to any landfill free of charge. Christmas light strings, bulbs, and fixtures can be recycled at the T2 Market and the Oliver Landfill.

Residents are reminded that there is no change of dates for garbage and recycling collection. Items NOT accepted in the recycling bin include foil gift wrap, musical greeting cards, ribbon or bows.

in Osoyoos

Holiday Curbside Garbage and Recycle schedule will be as follows

· December 22, 2018 (Garbage and Recycling)

· December 29, 2018 (Garbage and Recycling)

· January 8, 2019 (Garbage and Recycling)

NO pick-up on December 25 and January 1, 2019.