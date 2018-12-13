Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Jean Frances Forsyth (Nawrocki)

October 6, 1936 – December 7, 2018

On Friday December 7, 2018, Mrs. Jean Frances Forsyth of Oliver, passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre Palliative Care, at the age of 82 years.

Jean was born October 6, 1936 at the Nawrocki family farm home near Sylvania Saskatchewan. After she graduated from high school, she went to the Teachers College in Saskatoon Saskatchewan. In 1956 she took a teaching position at a country school in Caputh, near Biggar Saskatchewan. It was there she met her future husband, Sherman Forsyth. They were married January 4 ,1958 and soon after moved to Perow, BC. In the spring of 1958, they moved to Hazelton, BC.

She was predeceased by her daughters Deborah and Diana Forsyth and son Brent Forsyth;

parents John & Polly Nawrocki; sister Della Robertson and brother Mike Nawrocki.

Jean will be fondly remembered by her loving family including her husband of 60 years, Sherman; sons Bruce Forsyth and Doug Forsyth (Marina); daughters Patricia (Trish) Seidler (David), Loretta Taylor (John) and grandchildren Gavin, Brendan and Caitlin Forsyth, Megan, Karisa and Erik Seidler and Christian and Mitchell Taylor. Also, her brother Orest Nawrocki (Lucille) and family, brother in law, Gordon Robertson and family and sister in law, Marion Nawrocki and family.

Jean devoted her life to raising and looking after her family.

After moving to Oliver in 1990 Jean became a member of the Oliver Curling Club and continued her membership with The Studebaker Drivers Club for a total of 31 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends, her hobbies of sewing, crafts, pottery, gardening and wine making. She also enjoyed spending some winters in Arizona.

Jean won many Home Winemaking Awards from the Festival of the Grape and the Rock Creek Fair.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society and or the Oliver Curling Club.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com.

A service will be held at some point in the new year to honour and celebrate the life of Jean; a most loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.