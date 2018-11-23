Condolence to the family

Obituary for the late

Terrence (Terry) Allan Wagner

January 22, 1962 – November 19, 2018

Tragically we have to say our final goodbyes to Terry after a motor vehicle accident Monday, November 19, 2018. Terry has lived almost his entire life in Oliver and worked on the farm until his direction turned to General Coach Manufacturing. Many years later he became a member of the team at KG Industries in Cawston.

Terry is survived by his parents, Allan & Lorraine Wagner, sister Wendy (Derek), niece Shayne Brideau, nephew Tanner Mann; sister-in-law Sandra Scheer as well as many cousins, aunts & uncles; predeceased by his brother Owen.

Terry was a gentle, kind soul and held in the highest regard by all that knew him.

A funeral service will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 28th at 11:00 am.

A private family graveside will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

A reception in the church hall will follow the interment.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com