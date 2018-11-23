Be on the look out

OSOYOOS’S MOST WANTED

The Osoyoos RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on 8 province-wide warrants as of October 24, 2018.

Kael Austin Svendsen (DOB 1997-09-03) is wanted for one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm, one count of escape lawful custody, one count of theft under $5000, one count of mischief under $5000, two counts of break and enter, two counts of assault, two counts of fraud under $5000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and eight counts of possession of stolen property.

Svendsen is described as a 21 year old Caucasian male, 5’9″ tall and 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

In September 2018, Svendsen was placed on numerous conditions including 24 hour house arrest while waiting for trial. Soon after he breached and has yet to be located. He is believed to be frequenting the Osoyoos and Oliver areas.

If you know the whereabouts of Svendsen or see him, please do not approach him but instead call 911 or Crime Stoppers and refer to Osoyoos RCMP file 2017-6698.