holly jolly (1)

A family friendly concert for all ages! Ballet Kelowna performs three dances from the Nutcracker! Bhangra dancers jingle! Handbells make the rafters ring in the Venables atrium! Oliver Dance Studio whirl and twirl onstage. Two choirs lift their voices in song! Talented siblings Kelan and Laura perform! A special SOAP Theatre preview of It’s a Wonderful Life! and a sing-along to Holly Jolly! Plus more new acts.

Mark the date for Holly Jolly Oliver: Sunday November 25 at 2;30 p.m. at Venables Theatre. Admission by DONATION with proceeds to the Oliver Food Bank. Refreshments available. Goodie bags for children. Bring your holiday spirit and have a jolly time!