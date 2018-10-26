61 years – a life time

The South Okanagan Hungarian Club celebrated it’s 61st Annual Harvest Ball on Sunday, the 20th of October, in the Oliver Legion Hall.

In the early years, it used to be held in big halls like the Oliver Community Hall or the Osoyoos Community Hall on the lake.

300-400 people attended these events, not only because there were a lot of Hungarians in the area, but the meals were so fantastic, nobody could resist them.

As the years passed by, the members got older and older, the numbers got less and less, but the Club is still alive and with the hard work of some dedicated members, this year’s Ball was again a success. The meal was served Buffet style. Cabbage rolls, sausages, rice sausage, beef and pork roast, mashed potatoes, rice and all the trimmings. Of course, the famous pastries prepared by the lady club members.

Beautiful music entertained throughout the evening, everybody seemed to have a great time.

Special thank you to President Joe Bencze and his family and to Zsuzsa and Karoly Bakonyi for their exceptional hard work.

Submitted by John Kiss