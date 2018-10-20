FRED PENNER at the Frank Venables Theatre

part of the ​Family ShowTime Series

Friday October 26 – 6:30 p.m.

More than the music, the four-time Juno winner for Best Children’s Album Sing with Fred and eight-time nominee’s body of work is about energy and emotional connection. The guy who crawled magically out of that hollow log for 12 seasons and nearly 900 episodes in the hit CBC TV show “Fred Penner’s Place” receives fan mail to this day from some of the 55 million American viewers where the show ran for four years on the U.S.’s Nickelodeon. Always building on a common theme rooted in integrity and a “belief in what I can do” he has created a lasting impact that crosses the generations and continues to grow.

Canada’s beloved children’s entertainer, Fred Penner kicks off the “Family ShowTime” children’s series at Venables Theatre this October. Millennials will fondly remember Penner crawling through a log to the enchanting land where his CBC television show took place. A gentle giant with kind eyes and an undeniable ability to make you feel good about yourself, this musical master brings 45 years of commitment, consistency and depth to a career that skillfully blends the many genres of performing and communication.

Penner’s diverse repertoire includes a prolific 12 Children’s Albums, countless energetically packed live shows for throngs of eager audiences across North America, composing the music for APTN/YTV’s Tipi Tales, and writing the score and hosting the TV documentary The Simple Way (focused on the relevant, world-wide topic of voluntary simplicity). He has, without a doubt, established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family entertainment scene. And whether it’s through CDs, videos, books or television, his cornerstone philosophy remains the same: absolute trust that his work can make a difference.

Joined by long-time cohort Paul O’Neill, Penner headlines the inaugural “Family ShowTime” series which includes Alex Zerbe: The Professional Zaniac, DuffleBag Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty and Axé Capoeira. “Family ShowTime” is presented by Venables Theatre with the support of the Community Presenters Assistance program (of the BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council) along with Tinhorn Creek and the Coast Oliver Hotel.

Fred Penner will warm our hearts on the Venables stage Friday October 26 at 6:30. Series tickets are only $40 for all four shows or individual show tickets can be purchased for $12.50. Tickets and more information can be found at www.venablestheatre.ca

Penner is joined by long-time cohort Paul O'Neill on bass and back-up guitar.

