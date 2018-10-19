Oliver man rescued on west slopes this week

A 65 year old Oliver resident was evacuated from a mountainside overlooking Cawston BC Wednesday by a PENSAR heli rescue team.

Randy Brown – SAR Manager advised that the Victoria Emergency Coordination Centre called PENSAR shortly after 2:00 P.M. when a 911 call requesting medical assistance from an injured hunter was received.

The Oliver resident had been hunting in the mountain area west of Oliver when his ATV overturned which resulted in a suspected leg fracture. With no GPS coordinates, Keremeos RCMP were able to provide the rescue team with a location using the cell signal. This information along with phone contact with the hunter allowed rescuers to locate the subject in the mountains east of Cawston, B.C.