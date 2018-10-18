Search and Rescue group in South Okanagan gets support

The 100 Women Who Care – Oliver, Osoyoos, and OK Falls met Wednesday at the Osoyoos Golf Club and had the opportunity to hear from 3 local and very hardworking charities.

Presentations were made by the Oliver Food Bank, the local search and rescue group, and the Osoyoos Baptist Church. In the end the women voted.

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue walked away with the pot of $3200.00.

Thank you to all who came out this evening as well as to those who sent in donations ahead of time, your support of our local charities is very much appreciated.

The next meeting of the 100 Women Who Care will be held on Wednesday April 24th, 2019, at 6:30pm at Fairview Mountain Golf Course in Oliver. Please look us up on Facebook or email 100womenwhocaresouthok@gmail.com if you would like information on the group and how to get involved!

Article and picture submitted