Oliver firefighter to be re-instated

An Oliver volunteer firefighter avoided a criminal trial Wednesday by entering a peace bond related to a May 14, 2017 incident.

Travis Bolenback, 35, had a single count of unlawfully being in the dwelling dropped by the Crown in exchange for a 12-month peace bond which will see Bolenback avoid contact with his neighbour, the complainant in the case.

“Do you acknowledge that your actions caused [complainant] reason to be fearful for her safety or that of her property?” Judge Michelle Daneliuk asked.

“Yes,” Bolenback replied.

A peace bond does not equate to a guilty plea, but is used in cases where a defendant is deemed likely to commit to criminal offence, “but there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an offence has actually been committed,” according to the Department of Justice.

The agreement means Bolenback will avoid a criminal conviction, which will open the door for him to start serving with the Oliver volunteer fire department once again.

“It’s good for all parties,” defence lawyer Jim Pennington said.

Bolenback has been on limited duty with the fire department pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. If convicted, he would have been dismissed.

Oliver fire chief Bob Graham confirmed Wednesday Bolenback will be reinstated at the department.

