– 19 C overnight – any damage to fruit trees?

ODN asks orchardist David Machial –
Great question, it’s one I’ve been asking my dad, uncles, and more experienced farmers. According to them we should be ok. The last time trees/buds died was in the sixties when temperatures hit lows of -25 for long periods. It’s tough to tell looking at the trees while they’re dormant.
I was also talking to a viticulturist. He has been testing grape buds and said he hasn’t seen damage yet, but that it is too early to know if the latest cold snap has damaged anything.
Also, Ontario and Quebec are Canada’s largest apple growing provinces and the low temperatures we’re having are normal for them. That said I’m a little worried about the young apple trees I planted last year.
We’ll both have to wait for the spring to find out.
Okanagan media report:
“Cherries can handle up to – 30 C, so we think we’re OK because we didn’t break any records,” said Fred Steele, president of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association.
“The advantage we have is we’ve had a considerable amount of snow and that’s insulation that protects the root systems. If we were talking minus 24 to 25 without insulation I’d be much more concerned.”
Comments
Ron Chamberland says
Thank you all for your input; I guess that in the grand scheme of things– earplugs are cheap enough.
John Hack says
“Don’t complain about farmers with a full mouth or belly, food comes from them” said it before and will continue to say it, we work hard and you benefit from it, unless you gain to much from it…
Julie Martiniuk, Stoneboat Vineyards says
It has been proven in Washington state, Ontario, and here in BC that running wind machines, even at these extreme temperatures is effective in preventing hyper-cooling around the buds of the grapevines and fruit trees. They are in deep dormancy but at these temperatures there is a real possibility of the buds being damaged and next years crop being severely reduced. These machines burn up to 10 gal of fuel per hour, so are very expensive and are not used unless absolutely necessary. Believe me, we don’t sleep much these nights either!
Don Cachola says
Absolutely they are effective!
In this area, the knowledge of wind machines’ efficacy is more well known in regard to protecting the blooms or young fruit in the spring. Or, even in keeping the leaves on the grape vines in the autumn, to finish ripening the fruit.
However, the research has been done in regard to running them in the dead of winter. Remember, we aren’t protecting only fruits and blossoms. The critical temperatures of the grape vines right now (depending on variety) are between 3-7 degrees Fahrenheit. At these temperatures, we are risking the loss of the plants themselves. The xylem and phloem are both concerns, as well as the buds. Carolyn is correct regarding the wind. As long as there is at least a 5 mph wind the frost has less chance of damaging the fruit, by stirring the inversion (this is where the warmer, lighter air sits on top of the more dense, cold air.).
This research has been conducted by Washington State University and Cornell, among others. Check out their websites. They are incredible with horticultural research. We also have plenty of research from Ontario and BC in regard to this.
Within minutes of starting the machines we were able to raise the temperature by approximately 4-5 degrees Fahrenheit. It may not seem like much to you, but to this man it means a lot. I can’t feed my family next year with dead sticks in the ground.
It’s not the most pleasant thing to endure, but you must understand that this is not something that we do out of sheer pleasure. Sleepless nights, monitoring temperatures, manning machines, and an incredible financial out-put make this something that you do only when necessary.
I love living in British Columbia’s wine country, and am proud to produce a quality product for our wineries. You like wine? You like fruit? Me too!
If you’re interested in learning a bit more about this we are certainly willing to talk with people. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of understanding why your nieghbour is doing what he’s doing.
Thanks for the understanding and supporting your local farmers.
Don and Shana Cachola
Carolyn Tipler says
Thank you Don for the explanation, I did visit several credible websites to get more info, I appreciate that they are very costly to run and maybe as the neighboring wind machine is so close our vines may benefit too – I am prepared now – bought earplugs today.
Carolyn Tipler says
Interesting point raised by neighbor also disturbed by wind machine – if wind chill lowers the temperature why would you turn on a wind machine – anyone got an answer to this?
Shana Cachola says
According to research reports from Michigan State University, wind chill doesn’t effect plants, only ambient temperatures do. (Sorry for my non-scientific sounding paraphrasing here.)
The wind chill effect is basically how our skin feels. The actual ambient temperature is not dropped. You may notice on weather reports “-10 today in Oliver, wind chill makes it feel like -15…” sort of thing.
Publisher: Can I deduce then : It feels colder but the big fan actually warms the wood, trees, grapes.
Ron Chamberland says
Can anyone tell me why somebody would have a wind machine running every night in these temperatures? Is there some benefit to the trees or vineyards? Because the noise pollution sure becomes tiresome….
Carolyn Tipler says
In our area they only seem to be on when there is no wind – like last night! Have been awake since 3.00 a.m.! Are they effective? Good question.