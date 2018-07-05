Condolences to the family

Gordon William Bell

(1944 – 2018)

On June 28, 2018 Mr. Gordon William Bell passed away suddenly at home in his wife’s arms, at the age of 74 years. He was predeceased by his father William Bell, his mother Viola Henderson (d. 2017) and his son Chris Bell (d.2017)

Gordie will be dearly missed by the love of his life Shirley, wife of over 51 years. He also leaves behind his loving family, daughter Connie Parker (Jay), his grandchildren Tyler Portelance (Elisha), Melissa Portelance (Doug) and his five great-grandsons Ashton, Corbin, Aaron, Finn, and Grey.

Dad was a loving father, husband and brother. He was very proud of his children, grand children and great grand children.

Gordie worked as a baker for the family business for over forty years. Later, in life, Gordie and Shirley moved to Vancouver Island where he was employed as the bakery manager at the Real Canadian Superstore (Duncan). Dad finally retired and moved himself and Mom to Christina Lake, where they lived for several years. In October 2017, they made their final move to Gallagher Lake to be closer to his family.

Dad enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: playing a game of chess, Scrabble, or cribbage with his family, or just drinking Kokanee while reading the newspaper.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

