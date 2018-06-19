Hello….???

To be honest Osoyoos is in Osoyoos. BUT OIB is in Oliver to large degree – mostly housing and residences.

Did Osoyoos Fire Department engage. NO

This happens twice a month at best – with dispatchers quite confused. Penticton media as well.

The Osoyoos Indian Band lives in Oliver – it has territory from OK Fall to the border. A man charged with anything is not from Osoyoos because he is a band member.

I preach too much and no one is listening.

What caused Monday’s fire: OVFD Chief Bob Graham: “This started from a burning barrel in the back yard, something fell out and caught the grass on fire.

There is a burning ban in affect for burning barrels and piles for the Town and regional district but OIB does not recognise the need for a ban.

The previous garage fire on the “sub” probably started from an un-attended back yard fire.