OES – how to run a business….

Mrs. Basso’s and Mrs. Ancheta’s Grade 6 classes at OES have been learning about entrepreneurship and how to run your own business. We organized a Wellness Market on Tues June 12 to sell some of the products we made. The products were designed to help you to feel better about yourself and/or help you focus on your learning at school. Students created a business plan, developed marketing strategies, and promoted their products to their consumers.

Partial proceeds($250) will be going to Children and Youth Mental Health for youth programs in our local community.

Chad Teigan, Ministry of Health counsellor came to talk to the students about stress, ways to handle it, as well as various services that youth can access for help.