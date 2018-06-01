Rest in peace

Obituary for the late Arthur William Griffith 1936 – 2018

It is with great sadness the family of Arthur William Griffith, of Oliver, BC, announces his passing.

Arthur (Art as he fondly went by) passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the age of 81.

Arthur will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vivian and his five children (Susan (David), Steve, Timothy, Rodney and Darcy (Misty).

Arthur will be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Andrea, Jordon, and Jamie, Jeffery, Dayton, and Shayla; as well as his six great grandchildren; and by his extended family & friends.

Arthur was born in Fort Langley; on August 14, 1936, making a happy life in the Langley area, until Arthur and Vivian retired and moved to Oliver in 1996.

Arthur enjoyed traveling with his wife, reading his “Daily Bread” passage every morning, while watching Price is Right. Art also enjoyed wood working, engraving and playing the guitar in his younger years.

Playing and joking with his grandchildren brought great joy to “Grandpa Art”; Arthur always wore a smile on his face.

Arthur was a Christian and was involved with Oliver Alliance Church for many years, in which he will be greatly missed.

The family asks that all donations be made to the Kidney Foundation, As Arthur was always concerned about his son Timothy and great grandson Payton’s, kidney health.

Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me, all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever. Psalm 23:6

We will miss you Art. God Bless.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Oliver Alliance Church followed by a reception at the church

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com