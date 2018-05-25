Condolences the family

Obituary for the late

Michael David Osland July 4, 1971 – May 15, 2018

On the afternoon of May 15, a hole was ripped out of the hearts of many. A void was created that will never be filled when Michael, aka Mike or Misty, passed away at the home he was raised in with family at his side. He was a very active child, always kicking a soccer ball against any wall he could find, or practicing juggling it. There was no soccer in the South Okanagan, so his father, Norm, started the South Okanagan Soccer league. This league started small, but grew to what it is today – a legacy that Norm and Michael leave behind. Michael played for the Pinnacles until a severe injury prevented him from playing at that high caliber. During his adult years, he was still loving and playing the game. He loved golf and would go out and play with family and friends, helping them with great patience, and maybe a bit of ridicule. He loved being with his family, skiing in the winter and camping and being at the lake in the summer. He organized many barbecues in the summer for large groups of family and friends. These get-togethers will be greatly missed. His wife, Christine, and boys, Braelin and Colton, were the light of his life. We will miss his sarcastic wit and smile, his kindness and thoughtfulness, but will never forget.

The broken hearts are too many to list – Christine (wife), Braelin and Colton (sons), Trish (mother), Norm (father, predeceased). He was close to many aunts and uncles, cousins, his in-laws, as well as friends that were like family, his workmates at Summerland RV Centre and his soccer teammates. A special thanks to Aunt Brenda and Uncle Don, Uncle Denis and Aunt Kim. Their help was invaluable this last month.

A private celebration of life will be held.

