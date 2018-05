Tuc-el-Nuit’s grade 6-7 French Immersion class helped with sandbagging in Osoyoos for two hours just before the weekend.

“They were hard-working, positive, and a credit to our school,” said teacher Dee Simpson. “Not sure how many bags they filled, but we had six shovels going the whole time and one group said they had filled 170 bags!”

Way to go, students: thank you for your community-mindedness.

Submitted by Benita Baerg