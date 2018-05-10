Rest in peace

Peter Hooge

November 15, 1927 – May 8, 2018

On Tuesday May 8, 2018 Mr. Peter Hooge was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed away peacefully at McKinney Place at the age of 90 with his family and his Pastor surrounding him.

He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Lena Hooge, grandson Jimmy Siemens, sister Helen Pawluk, brother Abram Hooge, and sister Neta Klassen.

Peter was born in Franztal, Ukraine. He lost his parents Peter and Lena early in life. He is survived by 4 siblings in Germany and his wife, Alwine Hooge of Oliver. On his own at age 22 he started his adventure in Canada. A relative in Abbotsford sponsored him. He then moved to Vancouver where he met and married Alwine Knippelberg on December 8, 1950. They had 3 children, their son Rudy Hooge, daughter, Linda and husband Ken Nunweiler, grandson Mike Kriesel and wife Nicole, great grandchildren Jake, Jessa, Blake and Maya, granddaughter Jen and husband Don Ferguson, great grandson Ewan, daughter, Rita and husband Henry Siemens, grandson Tony Siemens, great grandchildren, Devon, his mate Juliette and Logan.

Peter was a bricklayer most of his life and in the latter part of his employment he worked as a maintenance man at UBC in Vancouver. At home he was a Jack of all trades.

Peter and Alwine purchased a lot in Oliver, built a house and moved in 1981. They were very involved with family, could not get away from it actually since back then they were related to half of Oliver. The grandchildren were always involved in sports activities and Peter loved to attend as many as he could in all kinds of weather. They were both quite involved with the St. Paul Lutheran Church and activities there. Peter was great at bussing tables at the Soup and Bunwhich.

Peter loved gardening. He had a very large garden for many years as well at two huge walnut trees that made great shade for their home. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, was a great dancer, enjoyed coffeeing with the fellows every week and loved to whistle while he worked outside. Peter had a harem of ladies at the church where he cut squares every Tuesday morning with his very noisy electric scissors.

Peter and Alwine got in a few cruises. He loved to track down workers that had a Russian accent, be they waitresses or the captain of the ship and have some great conversations with them. He loved to talk of the old days and did so often. He wrote the story of his life in a book, which for him was very emotional and he cried many tears while getting it down on paper with the help of Ruth Knippelberg.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted for the fight against Alzheimer’s.

A graveside urn interment will be held for family at 1:00 Saturday May 12th at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery and following will be a church service and reception at the St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m.

Big hugs and kisses to the caring staff at McKinney Place, they took care of Peter when the family could not. Thank you Dr. Hamilton and Gwen, for being there when the family needed you to step in. Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service, you are always wonderful to deal with and have been very caring to our family, lots of hugs.

