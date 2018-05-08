High water levels seen in Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is watching the rapid rise of Osoyoos Lake closely.

Director of corporate services Janette Van Vianen told councillors this morning the lake is at 913.92 feet, about a foot below the high-water mark last year.

“People that were almost flooding last year should probably consider sandbagging,” she said.

Calling the situation “scary,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said she’s been in touch with officials south of the border who are worried about the Similkameen River backing up over the Zosel Dam, which has been wide open for six weeks.

Source: Castanet

Picture Credit: Sandra Smith