May 5, 2018, 7:59 am
Neighborhood Cacti in full bloom
submitted by Gale Kleckner
Gale Kleckner says
May 5, 2018 at 8:40 am
The cacti are grown and tended to by my wonderful friend and neighbor John Kiss. They are just stunning!! Thanks for sharing John.
Carrie cooper says
May 5, 2018 at 1:37 pm
Where can I buy one ?250-498-9683
