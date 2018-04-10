Digging deep to fund school scholarship

SOSS Enrichment Fund

23rd annual Fairview Mountain Golf Tournament

April 8th

There is a saying that it takes a whole community to raise a child but this weekend it took a whole community to put on a very successful fundraising golf tournament.

Mother Nature raised her head and put everyone to the test. Thanks to many Fairview Mountain members who volunteered to shovel, rake and pick rocks after a mud slide covered hole 3 and 8.

Thank you to the awesome leadership of the general manager of Fairview Mountain Brian McDonald, the staff and the board of directors who worked diligently to ensure all eighteen holes were ready for the Saturday start.

Of course Mother Nature wasn’t quite finished with us and unfortunately we were rained out on the opening day of our tournament. Again everyone started to work on Plan B. The tournament was rescheduled for Sunday, the course was ready and the food manager worked his magic and breakfast sandwiches were served to start the day followed with a scrumptious buffet dinner after golf.

One hundred and five golfers were happy to have a sun filled day, no wind, no rain, and greens that were softened up by the weather the day before.

Perfect.

We are happy to announce that two teams took home the bragging rights for a low score of 64 tying for first place. Congratulations to Randy Houle’s Team of Duane Mercer, Rick Capyk, Jack Frank, and Chantal Leyden and Greg Casorso’s Team of Lloyd Lindsay, Barry Barisoff, Debbie Olafson and Chris Evans.

Rob Zandee, chairman of our School District and president of Fairview Mountain Golf Course congratulated the SOSS Enrichment Fund Society on their commitment to award scholarships each year to graduating students. He commented that the students, families and the communities of Oliver and Okanagan Falls all benefit from this endeavor and are appreciative.

Each year we are so grateful for our corporate sponsors which are the backbone of our fund raising event. This year 38 businesses once again invested in our students. We are so happy to be able to present 27 graduating SOSS high school students with scholarships totaling $21,500 at the awards ceremony June 25th.

