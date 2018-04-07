Washout at the bowl

PARK RILL CREEK IS COMING DOWN SPORTSMENS BOWL ROAD! While they are worrying about Prather Lake and reducing the amount of water there, they are increasing the water flow literally going down Sportsmen’s Bowl Road, because of that domino effect. The ditch on the right side is overflowing and a new ditch is making its way down the left side, from water erosion. The water is deteriorating the dirt, as you read this! The edge of the pavement is exposed and water is flowing underneath parts of it. There has been a large washout by the mail boxes today, which caused the Southern Exposure Box to fall into the “pit”. Water is eroding the driveways. The catch basin is over flowing as are all the culverts. There is a pond forming at the culverts that go beneath Highway 97, and those culverts are covered. This water is starting to BACK UP. There will be more wash outs!!!!

There seems to be NO ONE to control the amount of water coming from those lakes. If it is going to rain for the next few days, PLEASE STOP PUMPING!!!

Jean Tomlin

Photos submitted by Tomlin family