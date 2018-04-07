Washout at the bowl

PARK RILL CREEK IS COMING DOWN SPORTSMENS BOWL ROAD! While they are worrying about Prather Lake and reducing the amount of water there, they are increasing the water flow literally going down Sportsmen’s Bowl Road, because of that domino effect. The ditch on the right side is overflowing and a new ditch is making its way down the left side, from water erosion. The water is deteriorating the dirt, as you read this! The edge of the pavement is exposed and water is flowing underneath parts of it. There has been a large washout by the mail boxes today, which caused the Southern Exposure Box to fall into the “pit”. Water is eroding the driveways. The catch basin is over flowing as are all the culverts. There is a pond forming at the culverts that go beneath Highway 97, and those culverts are covered. This water is starting to BACK UP. There will be more wash outs!!!!
There seems to be NO ONE to control the amount of water coming from those lakes. If it is going to rain for the next few days, PLEASE STOP PUMPING!!!
Jean Tomlin
Photos submitted by Tomlin family
Comments
Ed Machial says
Unfortunately, area property owners, past and present are largely responsible for this! Over many years with low or no water flows, the water course channel has been filled in, often replaced with long, inadequate culverts and other actions that have generally reduced the water capacity of the “creek”.
To ensure good movement of water while reducing the risk of sedimentation, channels should be relatively V shaped, and as deep an narrow as safely possible to allow water speed to stay high enough to reduce “drop out” of sediment in the waters.
Lining the bed with rock (sharp rock is better as it’s less likely to roll under higher flows) is good to reduce erosion but care must be taken not to reduce the capacity by simply adding rock to the existing channel. This also keeps waters turbid, helping to prevent sedimentation.
Sod forming grasses planted in the channel also help greatly to reduce soil erosion but must be trimmed short to prevent water and debris hold back.
Regular inspection of the water course and removal of debris that can lead to a damming effect is also very important. Always remove debris, try not to let it float down stream as this may lead to the same issue in a different location.
Anytime “maintenance” is preform near a water course, move all debris far enough away that it is not likely to be dragged back in. A good relationship with neighbours helps, as you can do everything right, but if your upstream neighbour doesn’t then you could still be in the same situation.
Also, if in doubt, as tax payers we have access to people within the Ministry of Environment that are experts in watercourse management. In most cases an meeting can be arranged to get there professional advise.