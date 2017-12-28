Plan to attend – coming soon!

Friday February 23 – 7:30pm

WORKING MY WAY BACK TO YOU

A Tribute to The Jersey Boys – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Working My Way Back to You-A Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Fours Seasons” is fresh off their successful residency at the historic Memories Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN. “Working My Way Back To You,” features a multi-talented cast, in a concert style experience showcasing all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and the Tony Award winning musical “Jersey Boys.” Such hits include, “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “December 63′ (Oh What A Night)” and many, many more!

This show will have you dancing and singing all night long!

$35 – Live Link

Frank Venables Theatre