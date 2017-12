3:45 am Monday

Multiple reports of a fully involved vehicle fire north of Oliver in the 7200 block of Hwy 87 – west side of roadway on a farm next to a fruit stand.

Three units of Oliver Fire Department responded. Truck full destroyed – concern for the nearby structure.

Fire Chief Bob Graham says the cause of the fire is undetermined. The passenger door of the pick up was left open.

Cleared the scene at 4:30 am