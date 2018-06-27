18 hours no power, no toilets, no showers… at Willowbrook

Wind storm this week left many Willowbrook residents with no power for 18 hours. To add pain to that injury – the pump house and well for the domestic water system has no back up generator.

What does that mean? – No water, no flushing toilets, no baths/showers etc.

Resident have told the RDOS that taxes have risen, water utility rates have risen – and a promised power generator has not been installed.

One look at the old utility pump station indicates that a major refurbishing should be done.