$17 thousand raised

There were 122 ladies registered for the 2-lady team Swinging Skirts Golf Tournament held at Nk’Mip Desert Canyon Golf course on Friday, September 6th. The ladies were mostly from the Thompson-Okanagan area.
$17,000 was raised for charities supported by Women of Oliver Society (WOW).
Comments
Diane Worth says
WOW’s focus is to enrich the lives of women and children in our community. This successful event has boosted our ability to do just that. If you are a group or organization that shares our mandate, we are open to discuss donations or sponsorships with you. Feel free to contact me. Diane Worth, President of WOW. Phone: 250-498-0654
Tracy MacFadden says
Congratulations on such a successful fundraiser ladies! The causes you support are all so valuable to our community.