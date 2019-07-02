16 year dies of stab wounds in Kelowna

Kelowna – The victim of a stabbing Thursday night has since succumbed to his injuries in hospital, and now the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) continue to probe the circumstances surrounding his death alongside the BC Coroners Service.

On June 27, 2019 at 11:24 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing incident in the 200-block Bernard Avenue near Water Street in Kelowna. Police arrived on scene where they located the victim who had suffered significant life threatening injuries.

The victim, 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard of Kelowna, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he underwent emergency surgeries. “Sadly, Elijah has since succumbed to his injuries,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The now homicide investigation remains active, and continues to be led by our Serious Crime Unit, supported by the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Homicide investigators are releasing the identity of their victim, in an effort to further the police investigation by establishing a proper time line of events for Elijah Beauregard.”