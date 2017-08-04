RCMP reports

On Thursday August 4th, 2017 at 09:55 PM a single vehicle collision was reported occurring on Sawmill Lake Rd, Oliver, BC. A vehicle being driven by a local 19 yr old male drove off the road and into a ditch. At the time of the incident it is believed the male suffered serious injuries and was transported to Penticton Hospital. A RCMP Collision analyst attended the scene to provide Oliver members with assistance in determining the cause of the collision.

prepared by Sgt.Gervais Oliver Area Commander