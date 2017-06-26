Grey day to start the week

Forecast

Today Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13.

Tue, 27 Jun Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 28.

Night Clear. Low 13.

Wed, 28 Jun Sunny. High 26.

Night Clear. Low 12.