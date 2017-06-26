Grey day to start the week

Today Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13.
Tue, 27 Jun Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 28.
Night Clear. Low 13.
Wed, 28 Jun Sunny. High 26.
Night Clear. Low 12.
Peter Archer says
Good accurate weather forecast,far superior to the so called meteorologists on TV. Yesterday the sky was full of Cirrus clouds, (indication of change,) and my barometer has been “dropping “for the last 24 hours…but then the computer programs for today’s forecast did not reflect the reality of our weather.