Can a solution be found ??

South Okanagan General Hospital Emergency Department temporary service change

OLIVER/OSOYOOS – Residents are advised that due to limited physician availability at the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) emergency department (ED), the ED will be closed overnight on Friday June 16.

Please take note of the following:

The ED will close on Friday June 16 at 6 p.m. and reopen Saturday, June 17 at 8 a.m.

The ED will remain open outside of these hours.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service), if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health has been working closely with our physician group to secure coverage for these days, but so far have been unsuccessful.