WOW – supporting good causes in the community

Oliver High School Daycare Center – PDCRS

Highway To Healing Support Society

232 Big Horn Squadron (Royal Canadian) Air Cadets

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Center

Oliver Foodbank

Not present:

SOSS Scholarship Committee – for a student seeking post secondary education

WOW Education Award – an award to a women desiring to further her education so she, as the main bread winner in her family, can provide a better quality of life for her family.

Oliver Parks & Recreation – specifically their Sun Fun Program

Women with Disabilities / Medical Challenges – someone who needs medical care or therapy not covered by any program – who does not have the resources to pay for such care – we support them in the program they need.

Presenters Diane Worth, right and Julia Munro

Presentation Tea – Sunday afternoon in the hall at the United Church