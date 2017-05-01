WOW – supporting good causes in the community

Oliver High School Daycare Center – PDCRS
Highway To Healing Support Society
232 Big Horn Squadron (Royal Canadian) Air Cadets
Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Center
Oliver Foodbank
Not present:
SOSS Scholarship Committee – for a student seeking post secondary education
WOW Education Award – an award to a women desiring to further her education so she, as the main bread winner in her family, can provide a better quality of life for her family.
Oliver Parks & Recreation – specifically their Sun Fun Program
Women with Disabilities / Medical Challenges – someone who needs medical care or therapy not covered by any program – who does not have the resources to pay for such care – we support them in the program they need.
Presenters Diane Worth, right and Julia Munro
Presentation Tea – Sunday afternoon in the hall at the United Church
Leave a Reply