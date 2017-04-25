Grant request for Alley Cats next step



By ROY WOOD

Oliver council members were impressed enough Monday with a presentation from an animal rescue group that a couple of them offered advice on how to apply for a grant from the town.

Theresa Nolet, a board member of the AlleyCATS Alliance Society, told council that the mission of her group is to limit the number of feral and abandoned cats in the South Okanagan.

The main thrust of their operations is the “Trap, Neuter and Release” program, in which adult feral cats are caught in humane traps, taken to a veterinarian for spaying or neutering and eventually either put up for adoption or returned to their natural environment.

For the most part, these cats live in so-called feral cat “colonies.” The largest one in Oliver is known as the Cock and Bull Colony and is most visible in the area east of the Cock and Bull Cappuccino Bar on Main Street.

According to the group’s website — alleycatsalliance.org — there are feral colonies all over the Okanagan, most of which originate from un-neutered domestic cats finding their way into the wild.

“Once they start procreating they can grow into a large colony very quickly,” says the website. “The mandate of AlleyCATS Alliance is to locate colonies, trap all of the cats if possible, have them vetted, spayed, neutered, whatever else is necessary, hold onto them for a suitable recovery period, and then re-release them back to the same area where they came from.

“If some of the cats are friendly and adoptable we will try to find them homes, but in many cases the cats are feral and we simply don’t have the resources to rehabilitate them, so putting them back is the best option.”

Once a cat goes through the process, the tip of its left ear is clipped off to identify it as having been neutered.

The society was formed in 2012 and operates throughout the South Okanagan. It is an all-volunteer organization and is funded through grants, fundraising and donations.

Nolet told council that the society will shortly capture and neuter its 1,000th cat. Eighty-four of were caught in Oliver.

She told council her appearance was to seek its support, particularly in telling residents about the organization.

Mayor Ron Hovanes and Councillor Jack Bennest both told Nolet that she should approach staff for information on how to apply for town funding through its grant-in-aid program.