Independent – worthy of consideration

Peter Entwistle

Your Independent Health Care Candidate

Dr. Peter Entwistle doesn’t just understand patient care.

He lives it.

The 53-year-old physician provides general services to the South Okanagan community, undertakes regular shifts (often overnight) in the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department and plays a very active role in the training of medical students who cycle through the hospital.

Educated at Dundee Medical School in Scotland, Dr. Entwistle practiced in New Zealand before returning to his hometown of Southport, England, to serve as a General Practitioner for more than 30 years.

He moved to Canada in 2007 and set up his practice in Oliver, working with Dr. Margaret Myselk. He became president of the medical staff in 2008 and Chief of Staff in 2009.

Practicing in three countries — with three different health care systems — provides Dr. Entwistle with a unique understanding of patient care concerns.

He has applied this advanced awareness throughout his career. During his tenure in Southport, he played a leading role in a successful Save Our Hospital campaign.

Later, he set up a coordinated multidisciplinary out-of-hours service to provide holistic coordinated care that was recognized as effective, pioneering and innovative.

That passion for “effective, pioneering and innovative” medical service continues today.

Dr. Entwistle volunteers time as medical director for the Osoyoos Indian band and provides a medical walk-in clinic at the band’s Oliver-based office that is open to all local residents. He’s also the South Okanagan’s sole addictions/chronic pain specialist.

In his spare time, he is the team doctor for the Penticton Vees hockey team.

Until recently, Dr. Entwistle was the South Okanagan hospital’s Chief of Staff, meaning he was ultimately responsible for ensuring safe patient care.

It was a role his conviction to the medical profession wouldn’t allow him to maintain, his concern for the erosion of patient safety that set him on a public path to resolving “so many things wrong with our health care system.”

Dr. Entwistle is committed to improving health care not only in his home South Okanagan community but also in British Columbia as a whole.

Unsatisfied with the direction both of BC’s major political parties would take public health care in the province and after considerable discussion with his partner Sheri, he has determined to raise a public voice as an elected independent member of the provincial legislature.

Dr. Entwistle believes his responsibility to his profession, his patients and his community allows him to do no less.

