90% of garbage can be recycled and composted

Why recycle?

Students from grades 5 – 8 at SenPokChin School learned first hand the benefits of recycling. In a class unit they examined, with gloves on, the trash from their school. 90% of it could be recycle or composted! Not only was this class lesson beneficial to the land but Staples had a contest with 700 schools participating and SenPokChin was one of 10 schools across Canada to win The Staples Superpower School Contest, a prize of $25,000 worth of high tech equipment.

Mr. Joe Aschenmeier, General Manager was at the school assembly to tell the students what they had won. The assembly started with drumming and the students wonder what was the secret? They were about to find out!

He told them they had won $25,000 worth of high tech equipment for doing such a good job of recycling! Do you know that Ink cartridges are recycle into pop bottles.

Congratulations! These young people are an inspiration to the rest of us!

Photos by Leza Macdonald