Robotti found quilty of murder

A Kelowna jury has found Grace Robotti guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Roxanne Louie.

The verdict came down Thursday, after a long trial that opened with Robotti admitting she killed Louie, but in self defence.

The jury heard that Robotti struck Louie at least 26 times in the head with a crowbar. Defence claimed Louie instigated the violence by throwing the crowbar at Robotti, forcing Robotti to fight for her life, while the Crown said the number of blows was evidence of murderous intent.

Family and friends of Louie wept in the courtroom as the jury read their verdict.

Robotti’s accomplice and brother, Pier Robotti, pleaded guilty in a previous trial to interfering with a human body for his role in dumping Louie’s body outside of Naramata. The Crown dropped second-degree murder charges against him in exchange for the guilty plea.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with the jury recommending 10 years before she is eligible for parole. Grace Robotti is 67.

With files from Castanet