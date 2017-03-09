Walking through Penticton – International Women’s Day

Today Leslie Marriott, Karen Kari and myself joined some 50 other Grandmothers for Africa to walk through Penticton with drums and placards in support of women’s rights and African Grandmothers.

The local branch has recently had a very successful Bridge Event and sales at the WOW event.

Once again considerable money was sent to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to assist in funding the grassroots programs for grandmothers there who are raising children orphaned by the AIDS pandemic while also advocating for basic human rights.

PS Leslie in red jacket. Karen and myself in yellow t-shirts

Photo and story: Submitted by Marion Boyd