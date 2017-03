Once again the Oliver Curling Club members shared their love of the sport with Elementary school students. Over 150 students from SOES, Tuc-el-Nuit and OK Falls took part in this introductory program over the winter.

At this time I would like to thank the members of the Day League who volunteered many hours of their time to help support this program.

Picture enclosed is of OK Fall students and their teacher Mrs. Souch.

Submitted by Cathy Pidduck