15 days to go

Who is this guy?

No more fuel sales at OK Tire from February 1st and onward………

OK Tire – Kristina and Chris Murray will continue offering personal service – tires, mechanical services, oil and filter changes and services you have expected in the past

The sign will change but the personality is the same – OK Tire with…….

Chris and Kristina offering tire sales and repairs, car and truck servicing and repair with qualified mechanics

News release:

Our business will be open Monday to Friday

Thanks for choosing OK Tire-Oliver for your needs in the last 18 years

We look forward to seeing you in 2019

We apologize for any inconvenience.