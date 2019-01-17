15 days to go

Who is this guy?
First one and the fifth answer wins FREE tickets from Oliver Theatre….
Hey folks this is an ad on ODN
No more fuel sales at OK Tire from February 1st and onward………
OK Tire – Kristina and Chris Murray will continue offering personal service – tires, mechanical services, oil and filter changes and services you have expected in the past
No more fuel sales at OK Tire from
February 1st …….and onward
The sign will change but the personality is the same – OK Tire with…….
Chris and Kristina offering tire sales and repairs, car and truck servicing and repair with qualified mechanics
The Murray’s say this
“Thanks” for you choosing us – to service your car or truck
We look forward to seeing you in the future!
News release:
Our business will be open Monday to Friday
Thanks for choosing OK Tire-Oliver for your needs in the last 18 years
We look forward to seeing you in 2019
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Comments
karen skaros says
Phil Race
Kevin tomlin says
Looks like phil
Andrew McGibbon says
Looks like Phil Race to me.
Karen Tribbick says
That’s Phil Race- son of Ernie and Barb
Leeanne Singbeil says
Phil race
Dan Houle says
Phil Race
Gail Barriskill says
Phil Race
Publisher: you guz are good
and the winner is ?????