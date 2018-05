EVACUATION ORDER for 54 Prropeties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls,

Electoral Area “D” is RESCINDED

The threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls, BC has been reduced. The potential danger to life, health and property damage has declined. The Evacuation Order, pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, issued May 10, 2018 at 11:00 hr has been fully rescinded for all homes in the area.

All residents along Shuttleworth Creek may return to their properties.