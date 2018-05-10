14th and Maple – flooded homes

Press to enlarge – high format picture

Neighbours said it started as a trickle through the low lying part of the Rd – 14th in Okanagan Falls just off Maple.

Shuttleworth Creek had breached its course up-stream – flooding into a vineyard and then proceeding north forming into a river heading for a low point.

This started at 1 pm yesterday but reached a peak at midnight and the whole town came to help with sandbags.

Ministry of Forests has now arrived to help

Residents not to happy with regional government according one person who’s basement is completely flooded. One neighbor said “thanks to the local fire department and the people of OK Falls for coming to help”.