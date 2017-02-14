Utility pole gets in the way

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Monday night, after the car she was driving collided with a utility pole.

On February 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm, the Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service responded to the scene of a single vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Casorso Road. Police believe that the vehicle had been travelling southbound along Casorso Road prior to the crash. Evidence at the scene suggests that the driver of the Camry lost control, left the travelled portion of the roadway and collided with a utility pole on the vehicles passenger side.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to discover an unconscious elderly woman inside a heavily damaged Toyota Camry. Crews worked quickly to remove the 72-year old driver who was then transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

There is an indication that the driver may not have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Which has prompted police to stress the importance of always wearing it. “Seat belts save lives,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, “please buckle up.”