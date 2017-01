Fire Sunday night – dispatch 19:09

4054 Highway 97

Structure fire was called in sometime around 7 pm last night. Somewhere in the area of Deadman’s Lake ( South of Road 20 ) at Hwy 97

When crews arrived on scene they found a mobile home fully involved. No one was in the home at the time, it is believed it is used for pickers in the summer time and was unoccupied

The home is a total loss. It is not suspicious. Cause is undetermined. Crews were on scene about 2 hrs.

Source: Rob Graham, Oliver Fire Department