On display at a theatre near you

To the memory of Agnes Sutherland

pianist

teacher

musician

artist

mother and more

On display for those that play at Frank Venables Theatre

***

from Marion Trimble

News from the Agnes Sutherland Memorial Committee…….WE HAVE A PIANO!

The Venables Theatre lobby has a magnificent addition. The Grand Piano we’ve been hoping for exceeds our expectations. It’s a beautiful piece of craftsmanship lovingly cared for in it’s past life – a glossy black instrument with rich tones. Such a blessing to have it installed in it’s new home before Christmas. We know Agnes would be thrilled looking down, enjoying this moment, imagining with us the many

possibilities the piano will give Oliver in filling our lives with more music in this marvelous setting.

Thanks to the generosity of the former owner and the donations received so far, we have managed to pay a substantial amount of the total price, and to purchase a cover and a rolling platform for the piano. There is a small balance owing, so we continue to fundraise and hope to have it fully paid off this spring.

Towards that end, talented painter Robert Woods from Gainsborough Gallery in Calgary has kindly donated an oil painting for us to use for further fundraising. We’ll display his very collectable work and sell tickets, hoping this will raise enough money as the final step in acquiring the piano in memory of Agnes Sutherland.

In the meantime, a celebratory welcome occasion is being planned for sometime after Christmas. All the donors and everyone responsible for achieving our goal will be invited, and together we’ll experience

the first exquisite melodic strains heard from our stunning grand piano. We are so excited!