Still being held in a local jail

Charges have yet to be laid in connection to a 10 hour standoff in Oliver that ended with an emergency response team gassing a couple out of the house they were holed up in.

On December 14th at 5:30 p.m. RCMP confirmed the location of 23 year old Dillan John Andre Cote, wanted on a Canada wide warrant since November 7th for failing to return to his designated residence. RCMP initially suspected he was hiding in Prince George, but he was found in a home at or near Primrose Lane and Road 3 south of Oliver.

Police allege Cote and his female accomplice, 21-year-old Michelle Britany Mercier, refused to leave the home until 4 a.m. when the police used “a distraction method and gas shell” to force them out of the home.

Both appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for an incident that occurred in Cranbrook on December 13. Court proceedings indicated there were previous conditions prohibiting the pair from accompanying each other.

Cote has a long list of convictions for crimes dating back to 2012. When the warrant for his arrest was issued, police cautioned that he was “considered violent.” Offences have been recorded in Penticton, Osoyoos, Vernon, West Kelowna, Nanaimo, Chilliwack and beyond.

Both will be held until they appear in court again on Thursday. A three day delay was granted so the Crown in Prince George could decide whether to charge the pair in connection to an alleged robbery there.

