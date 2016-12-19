14th anniversary Christmas Fire Truck – Cheer with ‘Santa’ on a route near your home:

19-Monday – Rockcliffe/Spartan(fruits & mines) including Panorama, SOSS, OES and homes north to Bing Avenue including streets: Fairview, Morningstar, Eveningstar, Rockcliffe, School, Gala, Bartlett, Tilton

20-Tuesday – Acre Lots (rivers), Columbia Place and West Airport to Similkameen including Skagit, Kettle, Granby, Tulameen

21-Wednesday – Along McKinney – North of Hospital & Parks area to Eastside covering the Meadows area to Redwing including Coyote, Badger, Salamander, Eastside Ln, Wolfcub, Oxbow, Willows Pl.

22-Thursday – North of Eastside including TEN, Greenacres, Sunnybank, to Merlot, Lakeside, Parkview, Bellevue, Arbor Lane

23-Friday – North of Main St. (Hillside to Coop), St Martin’s, Courthouse, Kiwanis, Earle Crescent, Hollow, School, Kootenay, Okanagan.

Press map below for your area and the date

Another notice will be published Wednesday night