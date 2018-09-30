113 entries in Fall art show – many sold Saturday

Winners List
Mixed/Other Media
1. Marion Trimble
2. Katherine MacNeill
3. Adrienne Herbert
Photography
1. Paul Skelhorne
2. Paul Skelhorne
3. Tie – Paul Eby and Val Friesen
3-D
1. Rachel Allenbrand/Robert Lacasse
2. Lindsey McVicar
3. Diane Gane
Fibre Arts
1. R. Leslie Forbes
2. Marianne Parsons
3. Margaret Matthews
Emerging Arts
1. Emily Muller (above)
2. Sarah Stanley
3. Faryn Janzen
Budding Artists
1. Laura Harty (brother Kelan made the frame – happy mother right)
2. Emily Bidmead
3. Emma Millward
