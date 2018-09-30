113 entries in Fall art show – many sold Saturday

,

Winners List

Mixed/Other Media
1. Marion Trimble
2. Katherine MacNeill
3. Adrienne Herbert

Photography
1. Paul Skelhorne
2. Paul Skelhorne
3. Tie – Paul Eby and Val Friesen

3-D
1. Rachel Allenbrand/Robert Lacasse
2. Lindsey McVicar
3. Diane Gane

Fibre Arts
1. R. Leslie Forbes
2. Marianne Parsons
3. Margaret Matthews

Emerging Arts
1. Emily Muller (above)
2. Sarah Stanley
3. Faryn Janzen

Budding Artists
1. Laura Harty (brother Kelan made the frame – happy mother right)
2. Emily Bidmead
3. Emma Millward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*