111,000 lbs. of junk removed

Dozens of volunteers with the Okanagan Forest Task Force gathered up Postill Lake Road on June 3 to bear the brunt of others’ illegal dumping.

The weekend’s clean up brought the group’s 10-month total to 111,000 pounds of detrimental waste that is now where it should be – in the landfill.

111,000 pounds of scrap metal and nails and garbage and pollutants that selfish people left in the woods.

Organizer Kane Blake said that total number pains him.

“I feel sheer disgust,” said Blake. “That number is crazy in just 10 months. A lot of the sites we go to are constant dumping spots. People don’t seem to get it or care.

“We’ve all had a family pet, and when they’re sick or hurt we are their voice, we take them to the vet. Nobody is speaking up for the wildlife walking through the broken glass or the nails or getting tangled in Christmas lights dumped in the bush or volleyball nets. They suffer in silence.”

This past weekend more than 40 OFTF volunteers drove up Postill Lake Road for one of the group’s biggest cleanups yet.

With the help of several local business sponsors, the army of volunteers cleaned up more than 22,700 pounds of junk on June 3. 15,880 pounds of scrap metal and 6,834 pounds of garbage.

“We had such a fantastic turnout, I can’t thank everyone enough,” said Blake. “All of our volunteers are an army with a mission, it’s amazing.”