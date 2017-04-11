110 golfers enjoy tournament – raising funds for scholarships

S.O.S.S. Enrichment Fund 22nd Fairview Mountain Golf Tournament April 8th and 9th

Like the Masters event held this weekend at Augusta Georgia this golf tournament was highly anticipated. Unlike the P.G.A. the S.O.S.S. tournament had to be held rain or shine! The first round squeaked through without a major downpour and most golfers experienced showers and cooler conditions but embraced the spirit of the challenge. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the golf, the fellowship, and the scrumptious buffet dinner. There were one hundred and ten golfers, 22 mixed teams, and plenty of cash awards for teams placing in the top six. At the top of the leader board in the Players Pool with a tie for first with scores of 64 was Wayne Ross’s team of Al Knippelberg, Andrew Fallon, Jeff Powlesland and Joyce Travis and Craig Roth’s team of Mike Johnson, Bryan Coles, Robin Openshaw, Lauren Ibaraki. There was a three way tie for third with scores of 65: Jody Graham’s team of Dave Mattes, Sam Hancheroff, John Hood and Barb Barley; Jeff Germyn’s team of Duane Mercer, Arlene Graham, George Sabo, Hayley Stopa; and Gord Young’s team of Rick Capyk, MaryLou Harkness, Rick Machial and Lee Ann Openshaw. In sixth place with a score of 66 was Larry Yamaguchi’s team of Doug Traviss, George Hagel, Dee Hainsworth, and Kathy Mercier.

The second and final round on Sunday afternoon with warmer weather had the favorites in the A Pool and B Pool battling it out for Calcutta winnings and bragging rights.

“A” Pool Winning Team: Wayne Ross’s team of Al Knippelberg, Andrew Fallon, Jeff Powlesland, and Joyce Traviss

“B” Pool Winning Teams: Roger Hall’s team of Darryl Jmaeff, John Dimma, Jennifer Rikely, Chris Evans, Brenda Mattes

The S.O.S.S. Enrichment Fund directors, headed by Susan Capyk, worked as a team to put on its 22nd annual golf tournament. We’d like to thank the Fairview Mountain Golf course Pros’, staff and members who supported the event in many ways. Also, we offer a huge thank you to our 35 Corporate Sponsors. We are so happy to be able to present 27 graduating S.O.S.S. high school students with scholarships totaling $21,500 at the awards ceremony June 26th.

Photos contributed