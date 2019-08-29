$11 thousand grant received

Venables Theatre awarded sizable grant

The Oliver Community Theatre Society is thrilled to announce that we have once again been awarded the Community Presenters Assistance grant. For the second year in a row the theatre has been successful in our application for funding which will help cover presentation costs for our 2019/ 2020 Season. The funds not only help pay artist fees, but also allow us to keep our ticket prices affordable.

Our presentation slate has expanded this year and includes a wide variety of performances. Venables Theatre will be presenting Red Sky Performance, an Indigenous dance company who are bringing their newest work “Trace”, as well as Canada’s Ballet Jorgen’s “Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™. Three other exciting and diverse shows coming this spring will be announced in the next few months.

The support received from the Community Presenters Assistance Grant is especially important for our Family ShowTime series. This year we were able to increase the series from four shows to five shows. This season’s performers are Charlotte Diamond with Matt Diamond, A Christmas Carol by DuffleBag Theatre, Samajam, Will’s Jams and Uzume Taiko.

The Oliver Community Theatre Society wishes to thank The BC Arts Council, The Province of British Columbia and the BC Touring Council for their continued support.